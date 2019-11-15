Comments
(CNN) – A former Northern Michigan teacher was found murdered in the Dominican Republic.
It’s reported 63-year-old Patricia Anton taught in Grand Traverse County before moving to the Dominican Republic.
This week she was found bound gagged and strangled.
Her cousin, Adrianne Machina says she went to the Dominican Republic in the early 1970s for the Peace Corps and helped build a school.
Anton moved to the Dominican Republic to teach at three Mariposas Montessori.
Authorities say her death is linked to a robbery.
A memorial service is planned for Anton this Sunday in the Dominican Republic.
