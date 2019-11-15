Detroit will experience cold weather today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach a high of 37 degrees today and 30 on Saturday.
Rain could arrive in a few days. The greatest chance of rain is expected on Thursday at 67%, with the possibility of light rainfall of 0.51 inches.
Skies will be cloudy for the next several days and mostly cloudy Wednesday through Thursday. Winds will stay fairly calm over the course of the week, with the highest speeds today at only 11 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
