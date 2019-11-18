Comments
For over a decade, ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ reality star Jon Gosselin has been fighting a very public divorce and custody battle for his eight children.
Today, with his gag order lifted, he sits down with Dr. Oz to set the record straight and tell his side of the story. He opens up like never before about allegations of cheating, abandonment, child abuse, and what he says really happened behind the scenes.
Plus, in an exclusive daytime interview, the Unabomber’s brother speaks out about what it took to turn in his own sibling.
