MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Clinton Township Police say a 51-year-old woman died after crashing head on into a tow truck.
It happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on Groesbeck Highway.
Police say the Clinton Township woman was driving a Chevy Equinox northbound on Groesbeck Highway and began to drift left into the southbound lane.
It’s reported that’s when she collided with the tow truck head on.
Authorities say the driver of the tow truck reportedly tried to avoid the crash, but was unable to.
He waited at the scene until emergency officials arrived. They found the woman in the Equinox unconscious and extricated her from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Captain Wade at 586-493-7931.
