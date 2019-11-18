



– The Farmington Hills police and fire departments are partnering in a first ever outreach program to offer free Narcan training with kits Nov. 21.

It’s scheduled to take place in the Council Chambers at Farmington Hills City Hall located at 31555 W. 11 Mile Road from 7-9 p.m.

There is no residency requirement.

All community members are encouraged to attend including families, business owners, faith community representatives, school officials, and anyone else over the age of 12 who knows someone with an addiction issue or wants to be prepared and knowledgeable about how to save a life.

Participants ages 18 and over will receive a free “Save a Life” kit that includes two 4-milligram doses of Nasal Naloxone, commonly called Narcan.

Many drug users have had their lives saved by Narcan, which reverses the symptoms of opioid overdose that can lead to fatal respiratory failure.

“We are reaching out to anyone who knows a person who is at risk of overdosing. We want community members and families to be prepared to act quickly if an overdose situation arises,” said Farmington Hills Police Commander Bonnie Unruh. “Overdose rates sharply increase at the holidays. People need to know this information to be able to potentially save a loved one’s life.”

Participants will be trained on how to administer Narcan safely and effectively and will receive information on side effects.

Anyone who has already received Narcan training but has an expired kit is welcome to attend for a fresh up-to-date “Save a Life” kit.

To register, visit here.

For more information contact Tracy Chirikas at 248-221-7101.

