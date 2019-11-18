(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit along with two local nonprofit homeless service providers, has opened three warming centers to offer Detroit residents a break from the winter chill from now through March 31, 2020.

The city is contracting with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (two locations) to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.

Detroit utilizes a coordinated entry process to access shelters and warming centers. This means those seeking shelter or warming center placements should visit the appropriate access point to meet with a staff member to explore available shelter options.

For Families & Unaccompanied Youth (age 18-24):

Southwest Solutions Housing Resource Center

1600 Porter St.

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 11am – 7pm

For Single Adults:

NSO Tumaini Center

3430 3rd Ave.,

Hours: Mon-Fri., 11am – 7pm

or

NOAH Project

23 E. Adams,

Hours: Mon-Thurs, 10am – 4pm

For Veterans:

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV),

4646 John R. Street on the 2nd Floor, Red Section

Hours: Mon.- Fri. 8am-4:30pm

or

Veterans Community Resource & Referral Center (VCRRC)

301 Piquette St.,

Hours: Sun. – Sat. 8am – 8pm.

While the Warming Centers are open there will also be additional access points open and available to anyone on a limited basis:

For any Individual or Family:

Samaritan Center

5555 Conner St. Suite 2077,

Hours: Mon. & Fri. 11am – 7pm

Cass Community Social Services

11850 Woodrow Wilson,

Hours: Tues. & Fri. 11am – 7pm

Staff at the access points will assist to explore alternatives to shelters or make shelter placement for the night.

After hours or during weekends and holidays, those seeking shelter should present in person at one of the following warming center locations:

Cass Community Social Services

1534 Webb, Detroit 48206

313.883.2277

Facilities for

-Families

-Single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 3

3840 Fairview. Detroit 48214|

313.331.8990

Facilities for:

– Families

– Single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries 3rd Street

3535 Third Ave, Detroit 48201

313.993.6703

Facilities for:

– Single men ONLY

The three facilities will operate daily during the cold weather months including holidays. During extreme cold, services will be extended to include daytime hours.

All individuals are supervised at all times to ensure the safety and security. They are also provided with two hot meals, showering and sleeping accommodations. Clients are also encouraged to take advantage of support services available, such as referrals, housing assistance, health screening, and other related services.

For more information regarding the warming centers, call (313) 224-9974.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.