(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say northbound I-275 at Ford Road has reopened after a traffic crash Monday morning.
The freeway was closed for several hours as one of the drivers in the three vehicle crash was stuck inside.
Police say the man was removed from his vehicle and transported to the hospital for non life threatening crushing injuries to his legs.
“The cause of the crash is currently under investigation,” MSP said.
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 18, 2019
