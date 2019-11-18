Comments
UTICA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Utica Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two men who have stolen more than $3,200 worth of items.
Police say it happened Sept. 28 and 30 where the two men stuffed boxes with other items before leaving the store.
Store surveillance shows the men left in a white Corvette.
Utica police posted photos of the two “ballers” on their Facebook.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective/Sgt. Morabito at 586-731-2345.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.