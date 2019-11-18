



The first weekend of Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo commenced this weekend, being the perfect activity to celebrate the first snowfall and upcoming holiday season. The event runs on select nights all the way through January 5th, and features a spectacular light display, ice skating, and live entertainment. With over 5 million LED lights strung throughout the front half of the zoo, visitors were able to bundle up and walk through the transformed zoo, viewing over 280 sculptures.

Re-live the excitement from the first weekend of Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo in these snaps from local attendees!

