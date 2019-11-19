Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A party of six left Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Troy without paying their bill after a fight in the restaurant.
Managers at the steakhouse called Troy police around 11 p.m. Nov. 9.
Prior to authorities arriving, management had calmed things down and some of those involved in the fight left.
A manager who was speaking with officers realized that six patrons left without paying their nearly $690 bill.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.