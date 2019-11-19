(CBS DETROIT) – The Costick Center will host the Michigan Makers Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday featuring artwork and handmade items from over 50 Michigan Artisans.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Costick Center, located at 28600 W. 11 Mile Road.
Artwork will be available in various mediums including painting, sculpture, jewelry, fiber, ceramics, printmaking, wearable art and more.
Musical entertainment, an hourly raffle with prizes donated by the artists, and coffee available for purchase will round out this fun new event.
The Michigan Makers Holiday Market features the work of:
• Magic Mud Ceramics
• Amy Moore Sock Animals
• Art of Asparagus Eco Gifts
• Bernadine’s Designs & Hand Lettering
• Worksfortyone Robots & Car Part Lamps
• Graustein Handmade Soy Candles
• Barbara Arnold Jewelry
• Dwivedi Watercolors
• Bida’s Peanut Brittle
• Debbie Lim Photography & Feng Shui Art
• Debbie Smith Glass Lampwork Beads
• Debby’s Classy Collections
• Frowine Scarves
• Spivey Dog Coats, Fleece Hats & Scarves
• Care by Design Market Teas & Oils
• Spike Art
• Heidi’s Vintage Wreaths
• Mi Chickadee Stockings, Quilts & Runners
• Jacki Boyer Jewelry Design
• Blessed Crochet Scarves & Ponchos
• Rubez Dzign Sterling Silver
• Green Lily Crafts
• Jenn Richards Glass Panels
• Jen Hopkins Gemstone Jewelry
• Josie Curtis Printmaking
• Cricket 900 Birdhouses
• Karen Weingarden Crystals & Pearls
• Kathie B’s Wreaths & Bows
• Facets by Kathryn Jewelry
• Fish-Gilbert Fused Glass
• Jewelry by Natures Stones
• Kevin Ribble Wood Pallet Decor
• Kim & Ron Jones Upcycled Country Chic
• Kyle “RISE” Irving
• Lizzy T Designs
• Lynn Cook Embroidered Gifts
• Elegant Jewelry Designs
• Michele Reynolds Wire-wrap Jewelry
• Pamela Falzon Pyrography
• Reina Sachs Candy Frames
• Kahn Alcohol Ink Paintings
• Sassy Lass Studio Chainmaille
• Sherry Johnson’s Stamped Silver Bracelets
• Stephanie Harrold Knits
• Terry Butler Art
• That Art Girl DIY Wood Coloring Boards
• Velma Jenkins Aprons & Birdhouses
• Viola Mitchell Handcrafted Jewelry
For more information about the Michigan Makers Holiday Market, call the Cultural Arts Division at 248-473-1859.
