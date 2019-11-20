(CBS DETROIT) – Three Motor City Match winners celebrated their grand openings Wednesday on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion.

The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation , Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, City Councilmember Roy McCalister and community members joined Motor City Match awardees Skin Bar VII, Good Times on the Ave. and Krispy Addicts at individual ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Each of the business owners received the Spirit of Detroit award from Councilmember McCalister in recognition of their contributions to the city.

Best known for offering diverse and unique products and services, the Livernois Avenue of Fashion welcomes new business owners Sevyn Jones (Skin Bar VII), Derrick and LaDonna Reynolds (Good Times on the Ave.) and Charles Micheaux (Krispy Addicts), all of which are minority-owned.

MCM has helped open five small businesses on Livernois, with another four expected next spring.

“Thanks to Motor City Match, these minority entrepreneurs are now business owners in the City of Detroit,” said Duggan. “They are creating jobs, giving back to the community and leading the revitalization of Detroit’s beloved Avenue of Fashion.”

Skin Bar VII is a luxury facial spa, offering facials, chemical peels, body waxing, and acupuncture. Jones launched the business after a decade working in the cosmetic industry as an esthetician. Winning the MCM cash award allowed Jones to establish her first brick-and-mortar location, where she will serve her loyal client base of over 3,000 individuals and employ 10.

• Skin Bar VII received a Round 7, $45,000 MCM cash grant, an MCM Design Award in 2016 and support from Hatch Detroit and Livernois Soup.

• Located at 18951 Livernois Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Good Times on the Ave. is a casual fine dining experience featuring a full dining room, bar and rooftop patio. Good Times on the Ave. is committed to supporting the community by offering a meeting place for university students, residents and businesses. The restaurant, which employees 25, seats 98 on its two indoor floors and 53 on the patio.

• Good Times on the Ave. received a Round 12, $40,000 MCM cash grant, which they used to complete renovations on the building.

• Located at 19416 Livernois, hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Krispy Addicts is a men’s retail street wear boutique specializing in graphic design t-shirts, jeans, jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, accessories and other Krispy Addicts signature clothing. The shop also features artwork from local young artists. Hasan launched the business after years traveling to New York’s fashion district, bringing clothes back to Detroiters. The business will employ up to 10 individuals.

• Krispy Addicts received a Round 14, $25,000 MCM cash grant, which Hasan and co-owner Charles Micheaux used to secure the location and make minor renovations to the space. The business also received an MCM Space Award in 2018.

• Located at 19434 Livernois, hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

“Livernois is again becoming a retail hub,” said City Councilmember Roy McCalister, District 2. “These new businesses are providing Detroiters with the products, services and experiences they deserve in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to watching the corridor continue to grow and evolve in the years to come.”

