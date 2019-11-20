Comments
(CNN) – A father and his 17-year-old son were hospitalized after their house in Egleston Township exploded.
The two were reported to be in critical condition Tuesday. Both were badly burned but expected to survive.
They were in the basement when the house suddenly blew.
Firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the ongoing blaze and while there is no cause of how it happened, authorities say there was no immediate indication of anything suspicious.
