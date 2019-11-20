Comments
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP)– These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
AC-KH-2C-4C-8S
Midday Daily 3
1-4-1
Midday Daily 4
0-1-1-8
Daily 3
6-2-9
Daily 4
4-1-7-3
Fantasy 5
01-02-07-20-29
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Keno
07-14-21-22-24-31-32-34-37-40-43-45-46-51-54-57-59-70-72-76-78-79
Mega Millions
22-43-44-47-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.