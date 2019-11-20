Comments
With Thanksgiving around the corner, Dr. Oz is showing you the tips and tricks to make the holidays stress free.
We take a closer look at the store-bought cans and tubs of everyone’s favorite whipped toppings to find out what’s really in them and how they compare to the new non-dairy whips hitting supermarket shelves.
Plus, The Dish crew, Daphne Oz and Jamika Pessoa, show you how to foolproof your holiday feast. From comparing frozen and fresh turkey to finding the right brine for your bird, they’ve got everything to give you a head start.
