On today’s True Crime, Rosalynn McGinnis opens up to Dr. Oz about being 12-years-old when she was kidnapped, tortured, and repeatedly raped for 19 years by the man who married her mother.
It’s the harrowing story of how she was targeted by Henri Piette, forced to give birth to nine of his children, and how she finally escaped this unimaginable nightmare.
Plus, Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco sheds light on the True Crime case of a successful realtor who was lured to her death.
