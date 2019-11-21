DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s police chief says a gunman who fatally shot one officer and wounded another was trying “to bait” them as they searched a home for him.
Chief James Craig said Thursday that the 28-year-old man waited at the bottom of basement stairs, fired two shots from an assault-type rifle and ran past the fallen officers. Other officers shot him in the arm outside the home. He was arrested a block away.
Craig said the gunman was “very target specific” and “knew what he planned to do.”
Officer Rasheen McClain was shot in the neck and died. Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse is being treated for a leg wound.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening as officers responded to a report of a man with a gun who was looking for an estranged girlfriend.
