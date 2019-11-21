(CBS DETROIT) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly with friends and family at the Detroit Zoo!
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 join the Detroit Zoo for a buffet-style dinner in the warmth of the Wildlife Interpretive Gallery.
Join us for a special Dinner with Santa at the Detroit Zoo on Thursday, December 12. This seating is exclusive to families of children with sensory sensitivities and has been created to promote a safe, accessible and welcoming environment. https://t.co/cC4rZ2cVNz
This event includes a special gift for each child, arts and crafts, photo opportunities and a visit from Santa.
Seating is exclusive to families of children with sensory sensitivities and has been created to promote a safe, accessible and welcoming environment.
Wild Lights WILL NOT be available for this event, but a small portion will be lit to illuminate a magical experience.
Tickets for Detroit Zoological Society Members:
$45 adults 15 and older
$40 children 14 and under
Tickets for non-members:
$50 adults 15 and older
$45 children 14 and under
(The non-member price includes Zoo admission and parking.)
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are required for all children, regardless of age, as seating is limited.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.
