



– Detroit’s holiday season kicks off Friday at Campus Martius Park where the city’s Christmas tree will be lit for the first time this year and a light up Beacon Park event.

Free shuttles will run between Campus Martius Park to Beacon Park from 4:30 p.m. to midnight with pick-up/drop-off locations at Michigan and Griswold and First and Plaza.

At Beacon Park, guests can watch a live stream of Detroit’s Tree Lighting and enjoy live performances by Steffanie Christi’an, SHIGETO, DJ iNViSiBLE, 313 LIVE Experience, and the Casali Holiday Dancers inside the heated Winter Lodge tent.

Santa will also make an appearance at Beacon Park, alongside the incredible, larger-than-life holiday lighting installments and the Detroit Children’s Tree, which all transforms the park into a winter wonderland!

An assortment of food and beverage will be available including food trucks, restaurants, bars, hot chocolate, and more.

Campus Martius Food Trucks:

High Octane Food Truck

Little Brothers Burgers

Rollin’ Stone Pizza

Pablo’s Tacos

Chick a Dee

Old World Almonds

Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck

Detroit Mini Donut

The Spot

44 Burrito

Eman’s Kitchen

Here’s a list of road closures for the 2019 Tree Lighting Ceremony:

Michigan Ave: Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. to Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

Michigan Avenue between Woodward and Griswold.

Fort St.: Nov. 22 at 12 a.m. to Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

Fort Street between Woodward and Griswold

Woodward Ave.: Nov. 22 from 12 a.m. to Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

Northbound and southbound Woodward Avenue at Congress

Cadillac Square: Nov. 23 from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound Cadillac Square between Woodward Avenue and Bates Street

Monroe: Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. to Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

Monroe between Woodward Avenue and Farmer Street

Woodward Ave.: Nov. 22 at 12 a.m. to Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

Northbound and Southbound Woodward Avenue at State/Gratiot

Q Line:

End of line at Campus Martius Station

Nov. 22 at 6 a.m. to Nov. 23 at 2 a.m.

Be sure to arrive early to experience all the beautiful winter lighting in Downtown Detroit!

