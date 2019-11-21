Filed Under:Austin Bryant, Detroit Lions, nfl, Nick Bawden

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie defensive end Austin Bryant and put fullback Nick Bawden on injured reserve.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions talks with Nick Bawden #46 during pregame warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Detroit made the moves Wednesday while preparing to play the Washington Redskins.

Bryant has not played this season because of a torn pectoral muscle. He had been on injured reserve. Detroit drafted Bryant in the fourth round out of Clemson. He finished his college career with 20 sacks and 32 quarterback pressures, starting 29 games for the Tigers.

CLEMSON, SC – NOVEMBER 03: Austin Bryant #7 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a play against the Louisville Cardinals during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Bawden had a knee injury in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The former San Diego State standout was drafted this year in the seventh round and had four receptions for 17 yards in 10 games.

Detroit (3-6-1) plays at Washington (1-9) on Sunday.

