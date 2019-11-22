



– Detroit native fashion designer Char Glover says if you can make it in Detroit, you can make it anywhere.

It’s the reason why she’s decided to kick off her RocknRemix Experience pop-up tour in her hometown on Nov. 24.

The former cast member of Lifetime Network’s Project Runway Season 13 will host her event from 1 to 6 p.m. at Blu Jean Blues, located at 412 S. Washington Ave. in Royal Oak.

Showcasing pieces from her current collection – which captures the style and essence of Detroit – attendees can expect an intimate meet and greet and hands-on shopping experience with Glover.

The RocknRemix Experience plans to make stops in LA, New Orleans, and Chicago.

“We wanted to do this to touch the people. It feels really good to see your consumers, talk to them, get their views, and also be inspired by them,” she said.

Following in the footsteps of her grandmother, who was a fashion designer and seamstress, Glover created RocknRemix for the everyday woman incorporating standard, long and extra-long customization to pieces.

“I want RocknRemix to be a line for the everyday girl. It’s something to be said when you can talk to the designer and be present with the person who’s making that piece for you,” she said.

Along with the tour and designing, Glover is currently in the beginning stages of making relationships with boutique owners to carry the RocknRemix line potentially.

Glover says RocknRemix’s Felis Bellz pants have become a customer favorite.

The $135 high waist stretch knit pants have been seen on celebrities like Tyra Banks and Marlo Hampton. The pants come with a sash and are available in red or black.

For more information on Char Glover and RocknRemix, visit here.