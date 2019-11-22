Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company Fund is teaming up with the Detroit Area Agency on Aging for the 12th consecutive year as part of the Holiday Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving program Nov. 27.
It’s scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at Valley Services located at 1980 Bagley Street in Detroit.
Employees and volunteers will assemble freshly prepared meals at Valley Services ensuring that more than 6,000 area home bound seniors enjoy a Thanksgiving Day meal.
For more information contact Lisa Wilmore at 313-980-4766 to RSVP.
