(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced the construction in Metro Detroit from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25.
All work is weather dependent and rain, snow or cold temps may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s a list of the weekend construction:
I-75:
Wayne – NB 75, Dearborn St to Clark St, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 lanes closed, Fri 7pm-Sat 1am.
and NB 75, Dearborn to Clark, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sat 1am-Mon 5am.
Wayne – SB 75, Vernor Hwy to Springwells, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Sat 7pm-Sun 7 am.
Wayne – EB/WB Ambassador Bridge ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Sun 1am-7am.
Wayne – All ramps to/from 75, Dearborn to Clark, will be closed intermittently, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – SB 75, Eureka to Pennsylvania, CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Sat 8am-9am.
Wayne – SB US-24 ramp to SB 75, ramp closed intermittently Sat 8am-9am.
I-94:
Wayne – EB/WB 94, Grand River Ave to Rosa Parks Blvd, left lane closed, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.
I-696:
Macomb – EB 696, Schoenherr to M-3, 2 LEFT OPEN, 2 RIGHT MOVING LANE CLOSURES, Sat 9am-3pm.
M-1: (Woodward)
Oakland – NB/SB M-1 near 8 ½ Mile, 1 lane closed, Fri 9am-Mon 1pm.
M-59:
Oakland – EB/WB M-59, Crooks to MLK, moving 2 lane closure, Sat 7am-6pm.
M-85: (Fort St)
Wayne – WB/SB M-85, 2nd St to 3rd St, right lane closed intermittently, Mon-Fri 7am-3pm.
Wayne – WB/SB M-85, Military St to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-6pm.
