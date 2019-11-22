Filed Under:Cannabis Practice Group, legalization, marijuana, Marijuana Regulatory Agency, Michigan Matters, Miller Johnson Law Firm, recreational, The Reef


Southfield (CBS Detroit) –  It’s been a year since voters in the Great Lakes State approved sale of recreational marijuana to adults and Andrew Brisbo, the person charged with overseeing the effort as executive director of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency in Lansing, appeared on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to provide an update.

Andrew Brisbo, Executive Director of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Brisbo, who was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, talked about licenses being issued for marijuana growers and dispensaries as they gear up for recreational marijuana which is expected to be a billion dollar-plus business in our state.

He offered thoughts about medical marijuana and how its roll out has gone as voters in Michigan approved it a decade ago.

Then Shoran Reid Williams, Senior Counsel, Co-Chair of the Cannabis Practice Group at the Miller Johnson law firm, talked with Cain about the impact of marijuana laws and related social justice issues. Williams has been at the forefront of this evolving industry and talked about the challenges and opportunities.

And Rush Hasan, Operations Director, The Reef Detroit, which has been selling medical marijuana and hopes to do so with recreational marijuana, shared insights about being in the business as well.

He talked about issues stemming from the lack of product and its impact on his business.

