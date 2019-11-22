LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Fraud Investigation Section, in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, announced Friday the arrest of 27 people with felony warrants for welfare fraud totaling more than $210,000.
“We value the partnership and teamwork extended to us by MSP,” said Inspector General Alan Kimichik. “It is collaborations like this that benefit all citizens by helping ensure that funds for public assistance programs are available to the residents that truly need them, and that taxpayer’s money is spent on its intended purpose.”
The majority of the felony warrants were issued for providing false information to receive assistance benefits with the value of fraud over $500. The sweep occurred across southeast Michigan, including Detroit, Eastpointe, Warren, Woodhaven, Monroe, Jackson, and Ann Arbor and continues in West Michigan.
In addition to the 27 felony warrants, troopers were able to help clear 26 misdemeanor warrants that were outstanding for various charges.
Those with outstanding warrants for fraud are encouraged to willingly come forward and turn themselves in to the nearest MSP Post or call 734-525-4166.
