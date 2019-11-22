You can leave your umbrella at home through Monday, but light rainfall is in the forecast for Detroit later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Tuesday’s forecast shows the highest possibility of rain at 76%, with rain generally expected through Wednesday.
The coming days will also bring cool temperatures, due to sticking around through Thursday. The weather will bring a high temperature of 49 degrees on Monday.
Skies will be cloudy through Saturday and mostly cloudy Sunday through Monday. Winds are forecast to reach a modest high of 14 mph today but will calm starting on Saturday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
