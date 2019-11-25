



November 25, 2019

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

(Credit: Apartment Guide/ Hoodline)

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you don’t want to spend more than $2,100/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $2,025/month, this 1,110-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there’s this three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment over at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It’s also listed for $2,025/month for its 1,950 square feet.

The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3150 Woodward Ave. (Midtown)

Here’s a 927-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3150 Woodward Ave. that’s going for $2,048/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a “biker’s paradise” and has good transit options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Finally, check out this 1,262-square-foot three-bedroom, a two-bathroom unit that’s located at 500 River Place Drive. It’s listed for $2,100/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The listing also has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

