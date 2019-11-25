



The Thanksgiving holiday is coming up, which means it’s time to find your stretchy pants and think about what you’re thankful for this year.

(Credit: Eatori Market/ Yelp/ Hoodline)

Whether you’ll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we’ve got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day. From groceries to beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Detroit’s top go-to spots for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list.

Desserts

Responsible for dessert, but haven’t got the time or energy? Head to one of Detroit’s top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. On the Rise Bakery

Credit: Alfred B./ Yelp/ Hoodline)

Topping the list is On the Rise Bakery. Located at 8900 Gratiot, the bakery is the highest-rated bakery in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

2. La Gloria Bakery



Hubbard-Richard’s La Gloria Bakery, located at 3345 Bagley St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 97 reviews.

(Credit: John A./ Yelp/ Hoodline)

Grocery Stores



As friends and family prepare to gather, head to one of Detroit’s best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it’s too late.

1. Lafayette Foods

(Credit: Lafayette Food/ Yelp/ Hoodline)

Topping the list is Lafayette Park’s Lafayette Foods, situated at 1565 E. Lafayette Blvd. With four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Marcus Market

(Credit: Marcus Market/ Yelp/ Hoodline)

Marcus Market, located at 4614 Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store, which also offers beer, wine, spirits and more, four stars out of 33 reviews.

Beverages

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do — so long as you’re 21 or older — is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine. To help you get the goods, here’s a roundup of Detroit’s top beer and wine shops.

1. Eatori Market

(Credit: Laura K./ Yelp/ Hoodline)

Topping the list is Eatori Market. Located at 1215 Griswold St. in Downtown, the grocery store, which offers beer, wine, spirits and more, is the highest-rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cost Plus Wine

(Credit: Jeff W./ Yelp/ Hoodline)

Check out Cost Plus Wine, situated at 2448 Market St. With 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite.