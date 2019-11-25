(CBS DETROIT) – Stores in Metro Detroit are offering a variety of great deals and discounts on Black Friday.
Here is a list of the retailers around Metro Detroit with the highest average discount on everything in the store:
JCPenney: 61.0 percent
Kohl’s: 57.1 percent
New York & Co.: 56.3 percent
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 52.3 percent
Sears: 49.2 percent
Macy’s: 46.1 percent
BJ’s: 39.3 percent
Meijer: 38.5 percent
Nordstrom: 36.9 percent
Office Depot: 36.6 percent
Staples: 34.7 percent
Walmart: 34.3 percent
Target: 34.3 percent
Best Buy: 29.5 percent
Big Lots: 27.9 percent
Amazon: 25.4 percent
Costco: 21.3 percent
True Value: 20.6 percent
The deals were then sorted into 11 different product categories, such as apparel and accessories, consumer electronics and video games.
Some other highlights from the report:
Walmart has the highest average discount on all books, movies and music products, at 73.18 percent.
To determine the retailers offering the best money-saving bargains this Black Friday, WalletHub analyzed nearly 8,000 deals in the 2019 Black Friday ads from 29 of the biggest U.S. retailers.
For more information visit here.
