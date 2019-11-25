(CBS DETROIT) – The holiday season is here and if you’re shipping items to loved ones, you’ll want to pay attention to this shipping deadlines list from the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS.
Here are all of the upcoming deadlines you need to keep in mind to ensure your mail gets to friends and loved ones by Dec. 25:
U.S. Postal Service
Domestic
Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground
Dec. 20: First-Class Mail
Dec. 21: Priority Mail Service
Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express Service
International
Nov. 30: First Class International (Africa, Central and South America)
Nov. 30: Priority Mail International (Africa, Central and South America)
Dec. 7: First Class International (all international locations besides Africa, Central and South America)
Dec. 7: Priority Mail International (all international locations besides Africa, Central and South America)
Military Mail
Nov. 27: Space Available Mail (items that must be under 15 pounds and 60 inches)
Dec. 4: Parcel Airlift Mail
UPS
U.S. Domestic
Dec. 13: UPS Ground
Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select
U.S. To Canada and Mexico
Dec. 13: UPS Ground (from the 48 contiguous states only)
FedEx
U.S. Domestic
Dec. 9: FedEx Smart Post
Dec. 16: FedEx Home Delivery
Dec. 16: FedEx Ground
Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver
U.S. To Canada
Dec. 13: FedEx International Ground
U.S. To Mexico
Dec. 19: FedEx International Economy
