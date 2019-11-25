Filed Under:detroit, Hoodline, Thanksgiving


November 25, 2019

From webinar to dance part, there’s plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

(Credit: Element5 Digital/ Unsplash/ Hoodline)
Hoodline offers a data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Thinkful Webinar | Intro to Data Science: Predictive Modeling

(Credit: Thinkful Detroit)
From the event description:

In this interactive workshop, we’ll discuss the emerging field of data science, fundamental concepts in predictive modeling and work together to implement those in a Python environment.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Thinkful Webinar, Online

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brilliant Detroit Thanksgiving Dinner

(Credit: Brilliant Detroit Fitzgerald)
From the event description:

This is a free Thanksgiving dinner to show our appreciation to our families and community.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Brilliant Detroit Fitzgerald 16919 Prairie St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Danksgiving Detroit 2019 Hosted by Jadakiss

(Credit: Smoke Phi Smoke)
From the event description:

Live performances by Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Kid Vishis and more.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Private Location

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sip N Play Game Night

(Credit: Heart 2 Heart Relationship Talk & The LIVEing Room)
From the event description:

Tell your friends to get with our friends. Come sip, talk and play. Leave the music to us.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.-Thursday, Nov. 28, 2 a.m.

Where: The Complex, 3800 Puritan Ave.

Admission: $15–$35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Night Before Thanksgiving with the Filthy Americans

(Credit: Filthy Americans)
From the event description:

DJs all night, no cover, plus donations taken to Adopt a Block.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 28, 2 a.m.

Where: Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

