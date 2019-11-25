Thinkful Webinar | Brilliant Detroit Thanksgiving Dinner | Danksgiving | Sip N Play Game Night | Night Before Thanksgiving
November 25, 2019
From webinar to dance part, there’s plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Thinkful Webinar | Intro to Data Science: Predictive Modeling
From the event description:
In this interactive workshop, we’ll discuss the emerging field of data science, fundamental concepts in predictive modeling and work together to implement those in a Python environment.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 12:30-2 p.m.
Where: Thinkful Webinar, Online
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Brilliant Detroit Thanksgiving Dinner
From the event description:
This is a free Thanksgiving dinner to show our appreciation to our families and community.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Brilliant Detroit Fitzgerald 16919 Prairie St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Danksgiving Detroit 2019 Hosted by Jadakiss
From the event description:
Live performances by Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Kid Vishis and more.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 4-11 p.m.
Where: Private Location
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sip N Play Game Night
From the event description:
Tell your friends to get with our friends. Come sip, talk and play. Leave the music to us.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.-Thursday, Nov. 28, 2 a.m.
Where: The Complex, 3800 Puritan Ave.
Admission: $15–$35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Night Before Thanksgiving with the Filthy Americans
From the event description:
DJs all night, no cover, plus donations taken to Adopt a Block.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 28, 2 a.m.
Where: Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
