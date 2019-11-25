(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently announced a slight decline in opioid-related overdose deaths.
In 2018 Michigan experienced a decrease overall: 2,599 overdose deaths, 2,036 of which were opioid-related.
“This is a step in the right direction, however, there is much work to be done, particularly when it comes to disparities and access to treatment,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS.
The decline in opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018 was largely driven by decreases in the number of deaths due to poisoning by heroin and commonly prescribed natural and semisynthetic drugs such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone and oxymorphone.

