A new hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called 6 Salon, the newcomer’s latest is located at 1441 Woodward Ave. in Downtown.
This marks 6 Salon’s newest location. It specializes in hair, makeup, threading, waxing, and nails. Services include a cut and blow-dry, highlighting, extensions and manicures.
The new hair salon has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Sean M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 16, wrote, “Blake was amazing and attentive. He wasn’t letting me leave without loving my new style. Anyone would be lucky to be able to get an appointment with him.”
Yelper Laura B. added, “It’s a great new salon in an awesome location. I got a cut this morning before work. The staff was friendly and the salon is gorgeous. Ask for Sarah!”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. 6 Salon – Detroit is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)
