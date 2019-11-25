



(Credit: Apartment Guide/ Hoodline)

November 22, 2019

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $637. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers a data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

709 Hazelwood St.

First, there is this 550-square-foot studio apartment, located at 709 Hazelwood St. and listed for $695/month.

(Credit: Apartment Guide/ Hoodline)

Building amenities include bike parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you’ll find a renovated kitchen and carpeted floors. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

(Credit: Apartment Guide/ Hoodline)

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here’s the listing.)

1 Lafayette Plaisance St.

This studio apartment, situated at 1 Lafayette Plaisance St. in Lafayette Park, is listed for $896/month for its 540 square feet.

(Credit: Apartment Guide/ Hoodline)

In the unit, look for a dishwasher and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: Cats are allowed.

(Credit: Apartment Guide/ Hoodline)

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

439 Selden St.

Over at 439 Selden St. in Midtown, there’s this studio apartment, going for $800/month.

(Credit: Apartment Guide/ Hoodline)

Both cats and dogs are permitted. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Credit: Apartment Guide/ Hoodline)

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.