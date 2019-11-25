Filed Under:Bad Axe, Michigan, sgt. major ken rice, world war II marine veteran


BAD AXE, MI (WNEM) — Sgt. Major Ken Rice, a World War II Marine veteran from Bad Axe, died on Nov. 12.

He was 98-years-old.

Rice was honored by the Michigan Senate in May for his service.

He died peacefully at the Saginaw Senior Care and Rehab Center, according to his obituary.

A memorial service will be held at the Deisler Funeral Home, 2233 Hemmeter in Saginaw, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League.

