BAD AXE, MI (WNEM) — Sgt. Major Ken Rice, a World War II Marine veteran from Bad Axe, died on Nov. 12.
He was 98-years-old.
Rice was honored by the Michigan Senate in May for his service.
He died peacefully at the Saginaw Senior Care and Rehab Center, according to his obituary.
A memorial service will be held at the Deisler Funeral Home, 2233 Hemmeter in Saginaw, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League.
