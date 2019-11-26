Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With the holidays upon us, representatives of three well known organizations stopped by the CBS 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS set to talk about their efforts to give back and spread some cheer to those in need.
Pete Waldmeir, retired journalist and longtime volunteer of the Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit, and Hunter Marshall, President of the organization , talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about their efforts to make sure thousands of children across the region receive a gift box with toys, clothes, books and more.
The organization is hoping to raise $1.1 million in 2019 to help provide 30,000 gift packages this season containing clothing, books, candy and toys for needy children in Detroit, Highland Park, Harper Woods, River Rouge and Hamtramck.
Then Major Judy Tekautz, Divisional Secretary, The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, talks with Cain about the iconic Red Kettle campaign.
The Salvation Army provides meals and shelter with the funds being raised at the red kettles as an army of thousands of volunteers ring bells at storefronts across the region.
And Staff Sergeant Scott New visited Cain to talk about the Marines Toys for Tots program underway across Metro Detroit.
Sgt New, who is based at Selfridge, talked about the mission of Toys for Tots which is to give the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children with the goal to deliver a message of hope that will inspire youngsters to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.
The Marines team up with numerous area companies and many volunteers.
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62
You must log in to post a comment.