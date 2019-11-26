Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say a 36-year-old male was hit and killed Monday night after attempting to cross the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.
He crossed the northbound side and was attempting to cross the southbound lanes when he was struck by two vehicles.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Fatal Crash: On 11/25 at approximately 6 00 PM troopers responded to southbound M 39 north of I 96 in the city of Detroit for a fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/FIljL2FMIV
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 26, 2019
