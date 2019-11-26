Police: No One In Custody After Grandmother, Grandson Found Shot In Home On Detroit's West SideDetroit Police say a 61-year-old grandmother and her 25-year-old grandson were found shot at a home on Detroit's west side.

Democrat Clarifies Support For Impeachment After Saying 'I Don't See The Value' In Removing Trump From OfficeMichigan Democrat Rep. Brenda Lawrence said Tuesday she remains supportive of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry following comments over the weekend in which she said she preferred censuring Trump to impeaching and removing him from office.

Lengthy Budget Impasse Taking Toll On Services In MichiganWhen $525,000 in state funding was cut from a popular school truancy program she runs to help students in rural northeastern Michigan, Dorothy Pintar held off as long as possible on reducing staff.

MSP: Man Killed By 2 Vehicles While Attempting To Cross Southfield FreewayMichigan State Police say a 36-year-old male was hit and killed Monday night after attempting to cross the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

MDOT: Wrong Concrete Mix Used On Portions Of Northbound I-75 Lanes In Oakland CountyMichigan Department of Transportation inspection teams working on Segment 2 of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County discovered the incorrect concrete mix was used recently on portions of the project, including the left two lanes of northbound I-75 from 13 1/2 Mile to 14 Mile roads, and the shoulders on the exit ramps to Big Beaver and Rochester roads.

Device Aims At Cracking Down On Vaping At Michigan SchoolsMid-Michigan schools are cracking down on vaping as doctors across the country continue to grapple with lung illnesses tied to e-cigarettes and vaping products.