(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say a 61-year-old grandmother and her 25-year-old grandson were found shot at a home on Detroit’s west side.
It happened Tuesday morning on Mettetal Street.
Police believe someone broke inside the home and for some reason shot them both.
They were both transported to a local hospital where the grandson is listed in critical condition and the grandmother is listed in temporary serious condition.
Neighbors told local media they did not hear any gunshots.
The investigation is ongoing and police say no one has been taken into custody.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Detroit Police at 313-596-2520.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.