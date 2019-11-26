(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Department of Transportation will provide free bus rides on Small Business Saturday, November 30. Riders can board any one of DDOT’s 42 bus routes, including the new 26 Junction at no cost in any direction to support small businesses across the City of Detroit.
“DDOT is excited to contribute to the Small Business Saturday shopping tradition,” said Angelica Jones, Interim Director of DDOT. “We look forward to connecting residents and visitors of Detroit to various commercial corridors to support local businesses.”
Riders are encouraged to share their “Shop Small Detroit” experience on DDOT’s social media pages at [@]RideDDOT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Small Business Saturday is a national initiative created by American Express during the recession in 2010 to encourage people to “Shop Small” to support small businesses within their communities. Since then, Small Business Saturday takes place between Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a significant shopping day during the holidays.
For a list of participating Detroit businesses and specific retailer offerings, visit www.degc.org/small-business-saturday-detroit.
