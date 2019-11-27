Filed Under:detroit, home invasion, investigation, Police, sergeant, suspended

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been suspended with pay after not rushing to secure the scene of a home invasion and shooting that left one officer dead and another wounded.

Sgt. Ronald Kidd was suspended Monday. Police Chief James Craig told reporters Tuesday that the 21-year police veteran could face misdemeanor neglect of duty charges because he sat in his patrol car a block away instead of joining other “officers who were trying to arrest” the suspect.

Officer Rasheen McClain was slain Nov. 20 and officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was wounded inside a west side home. A 28-year-old man was shot by other officers and arrested.

Officer Rasheen McClain (Credit: Detroit Police Department)

Craig also said Kidd was fired in 2014 after not intervening in an assault upon his female partner but got his job back in a plea agreement.

A phone number listed in Kidd’s name rang unanswered Tuesday when called by The Associated Press.

