(CBS DETROIT) – The Price Is Right is celebrating “rivalry week” with a football themed show!
Some of the biggest rivals in college football will be called to “come on down.”
They will face off at bidders row, but there is a twist, only one contestant from each rivalry will get on stage.
Their opponent will get sent back to their seat, but the pressure is on for the contestant who makes it on stage because if they lose their pricing game their rival will win $1,000.
Here’s a clip of University of Michigan (Cortney Wright) vs. The Ohio State University (John Donovan)
The special episode airs, Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. EST on CBS 62.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.