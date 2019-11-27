



– Detroit Comedienne Delo Brown is back in her hometown and will be on stage throughout the city during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Brown will be opening at Punch Line Comedy Lounge located at 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield on Nov. 27 for Keysha E.’s ‘Keys To The City 2’ event.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

“You can expect some good wholesome funny comedy, with me talking about my life and what’s been going on with me over the past year,” she said.

Brown says she fell into comedy after graduating from Michigan State University.

Gaining traction on social media from her funny short clips, she decided to write down everything she was doing and turn them into stories.

In July 2016 Brown planned her first comedy show and it sold out immediately.

Since then she’s sold out seven shows — which she’s headlined and produced.

Brown will host this weekend’s Jerk X Jollof: Detroit experience at El Club located at 4114 Vernor Highway.

The event starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $15-$25.

Brown says she’s sustained consistency in her career by looking at the bigger picture and understanding she’s in control of her future.

“If you give up today, there is no tomorrow. For me there’s been a lot of losses, especially this year. I could’ve given up a long time ago, but I’m determined to live a fruitful and rewarding life. These are my goals and I’m going to do what it takes to get it done,” she said.

The bi-coastal comedienne is also a special guest in Donny Comedy’s Level Up event Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m.

The comedy show will be held at Taipei 101 Novi located at 44125 West 12 Mile Road.

Admission is $20.

Brown’s made an appearance on REVOLT TV’s ‘Funny AF’, has partnerships with Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils, Dia and Co. and was the featured actress in Rapper Big Sean’s “Single Again” video. And, it doesn’t stop after the holidays for Brown who’s currently starring in a film that’s set to be released in 2020.

To stay up to date with Delo Brown visit here.

