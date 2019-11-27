Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today’s forecast shows the highest likelihood of rain at 100 percent, with predicted rainfall of 0.66 inches.
Also, look for winds through Thursday. Winds are predicted to climb up to 24 mph today but will ease off a bit beginning on Friday.
Temperatures will be warm today, with a high of 56 degrees, then turn colder starting on Thursday. Skies will be cloudy starting on Thursday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
