Today, Dr. Oz is opening up like never before about his mom’s shocking Alzheimer’s diagnosis and the signs he missed. In light of this diagnosis, Dr. Oz takes viewers inside the lab where he undergoes a breakthrough blood test to see if he has the genes for Alzheimer’s.
And, we show you the new at-home test anyone can take right now to see if you’re at risk.
Plus, in our Candidate Check-up Dr. Oz goes one-on-one with Senator Bernie Sanders. They discuss everything from his age to his exercise regimen to his healthcare policies – no questions are off-limits!
