A MSU Football Player's Parents Died Before His Senior Day. So He Walked Onto The Field With His 2 DogsIt's tradition in college football for seniors to emerge from the tunnel for the final game of their collegiate career and run onto the field to one last ovation, an event players usually celebrate with family.

Undefeated Michigan Prepares For Showdown With Louisville"I know he's dynamic as a human being and it's his calling to be a mentor," Spoelstra said. "So to me, it seemed like a perfect fit. He has a passion that just screams out of him for Michigan basketball. It's real. It's genuine. He's following a legend. It's not easy to do. But he's a legend on campus and it's super-unique."

Alex Ovechkin Doesn't Disappoint, Wings Do"I thought we came out and had a great first period at home. We generated chances," Larkin said. "Our power play wasn't anywhere near good enough, but we didn't quit. It was a one-goal game there at the end. You can't wait until the last minute to score goals."

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 13: Jets QB Sam Darnold In For Big Day Against BengalsThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why you should have the Jets second-year QB in your lineup this week.