



– Today you can get a few special restaurant deals around Michigan for Cyber Monday.

Here are the best deals from Offers.com:

Applebee’s: Get two bonus $10 gift cards when you purchase a $50 gift card. This offer is valid from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Also, if you’re from Northern California and Texas, you can get a free Triple Chocolate Meltdown dessert with the purchase of an adult entree on Black Friday.

The Cheesecake Factory: Get two free slices of cheesecake with a $25 Gift Card Purchase. Offer is valid from black Friday through cyber Monday.

Del Taco: For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, you’ll receive two digital coupons, each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal. And for every $100 in gift cards purchased online, you’ll receive eight digital coupons, each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal. This great deal is valid on Cyber Monday and Tuesday only.

Starbucks: Get a free $5 e-gift card with a $20 e-gift card purchase. The deal is available on December 2 while supplies last.

Macaroni Grill: On Cyber Monday only, get 25% off All e-Gift Card Purchases.

Hungry Howie’s: Get 51% off any pizza at regular menu price when you order online. Valid on carry out orders only at participating locations. This offer is available from December 2 to December 8.

Visit here to see the full list.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.