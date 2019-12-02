Comments
Today, Dr. Oz asks the question: is your fast-food container causing cancer?
Over the years there’s been a boom across the fast-food industry to be more health-conscious not only with their food, but also how they serve it, causing a shift from Styrofoam and plastic towards materials that are compostable and biodegradable. While this change may be beneficial to the environment, we take a closer look at shocking reports that say the new take-out containers may be worse for your health.
Plus, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth reveals the medical mystery she struggled with, which has caused her drama on and off the stage.
