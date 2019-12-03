ROYAL OAK, MI (Patch) – The Detroit Zoo is working to become more friendly to guests with sensory sensitivities. The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) and KultureCity have joined forces to make the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center, as well as all programs and events, more sensory inclusive. KultureCity’s certification process entailed staff and volunteers at both DZS facilities being trained on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and similar conditions, zoo officials said. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over-stimulation and noise, which is a significant part of the environment in a public venue like a zoo, they added.
“With this training and certification, we are now better prepared to assist our guests with sensory sensitivities to ensure the most comfortable and accommodating experience,” said DZS Executive Director and CEO Ron Kagan.
Sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads are available to guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. A dedicated sensory room is also available for those who may need a quieter and more secure environment.
You must log in to post a comment.