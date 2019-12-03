Comments
WATERFORD (Patch) – Wednesday is the day that the Oakland County Farmers Market transforms into a holiday market. Locals can enjoy seasonal festivities and shopping from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 4 during the annual event.
Market farmers and vendors will have holiday items for sale, including fresh wreaths, garlands, artisan crafts, decorations, and specialty food items.
Families can enjoy holiday music, refreshments, wagon rides, and roasted marshmallows. Take a photo with live reindeer and elves from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and enter to win a gift basket of market goodies.
For more information, call 248-858-5495 or visit the website.
