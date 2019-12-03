Comments
DETROIT (Patch) – If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas in Metro Detroit, you may get what you’re asking for, depending on the forecast you’re following.
DETROIT (Patch) – If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas in Metro Detroit, you may get what you’re asking for, depending on the forecast you’re following.
Forecasters have delved into historical records to figure out where snow is likely to fall on the holiday and, although it’s certainly possible, Metro Detroit is not expected to be a winter wonderland.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration built an interactive map to figure out which regions of the United States will have the snowiest Christmas, based on climatological measurements taken over the last three decades.
The data from the forecast tool suggests that there is a 41 percent chance that snow will fall on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit.
You must log in to post a comment.